Tbilisi hosts 16th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

Tbilisi, June 4, AZERTAC

The 16th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development has commenced in Tbilisi.

The heads and first deputy heads of the executive authorities of the Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan, and Sumgayit are participating in the forum.

Faig Guliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia, embassy staff, and members of the delegation from Baku visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Heydar Aliyev Park in central Tbilisi and laid flowers there.

The annual forum brings together local and international speakers, experts from various fields, municipal representatives, and academics, providing broad opportunities for discussions on current issues in the field of sustainable development.

Khatayi Azizov