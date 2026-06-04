The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azeri Light sells for $104

Azeri Light sells for $104

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $2.72, or 2.68 percent, to settle at $104.4 per barrel on Thursday.

The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

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