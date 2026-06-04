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Knicks beat Spurs 105-95 to win Game 1 of NBA Finals

Knicks beat Spurs 105-95 to win Game 1 of NBA Finals

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series, according to Anadolu Agency.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 30 points and added four assists as the Knicks secured a road win at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Josh Hart made a major contribution with 15 rebounds and six assists, helping New York overcome a seven-point halftime deficit.

The Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in his first NBA Finals appearance. De’Aaron Fox recorded five assists, while San Antonio placed four players in double figures.

San Antonio led 27-19 after the first quarter and held a 55-48 advantage at halftime. The Knicks cut into the deficit in the third quarter before taking control in the final period, outscoring the Spurs 29-19 in the fourth.

The victory gives New York home-court advantage in the series and moves the Knicks three wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973.

Game 2 will be played Friday in San Antonio.

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