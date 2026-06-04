Mongolia, Switzerland hold 7th Political Consultation in Ulaanbaatar

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The 7th Political Consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation took place on June 3 in Ulaanbaatar, according to Montsame.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed key milestones in Mongolia-Switzerland relations, which are anchored in shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The delegations discussed strengthening bilateral ties in priority areas, including economy, investment, and trade.

The parties outlined the core objectives of their long-term development policies and discussed opportunities for alignment and cooperation. The Mongolian side also highlighted upcoming major events in Ulaanbaatar — including COP17 and World Horse Day — and expressed their hope for active Swiss participation.

The two sides concluded by discussing cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations, while exchanging views on pressing global issues.

The consultation was co-chaired by Battungalag Gankhuurai, Director General of the Department for Europe and Africa at Mongolia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Markus Leitner, Head of the Asia and Pacific Division at the State Secretariat of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.