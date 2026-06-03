Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss expanding judicial and legal cooperation

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

On June 3, Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, met with a visiting Kenyan delegation led by Martha Karambu Koome, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

During the meeting, Farhad Abdullayev hailed the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations, highlighting the importance of reciprocal visits in fostering bilateral ties.

He also underscored that the meeting between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and William Samoei Ruto in Baku in May, held on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum, reflected growing cooperation across various fields and the mutual trust between the two countries.

Farhad Abdullayev then provided detailed information about the activities of the Constitutional Court, its decision-making process, and a number of its legal positions.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Martha Koome highlighted her interest in judicial cooperation, particularly Azerbaijan’s experience in the digitalization of court processes. She also briefed the participants on the work of the Supreme Court of Kenya and stressed the importance of joint initiatives to expand bilateral ties.

She further noted that during her visit to Azerbaijan, she had learned about the reconstruction efforts in the Garabagh region and praised the ongoing large-scale restoration work, socio-economic development, and measures supporting the return of residents to the liberated territories.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for enhancing judicial and legal cooperation and exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev was also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the Kenyan delegation toured the Constitutional Court building.