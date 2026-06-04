Azerbaijan and World Bank highlight importance of joint projects

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population hosted a meeting with a World Bank supervision mission.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Rashad Mustafayev shared updates on the achievements of social reforms carried out in the country in recent years. He also highlighted the strong partnership between the Ministry and the World Bank and the significance of their joint projects.

He noted that the World Bank-funded Azerbaijan Employment Support Project, implemented by the Ministry, serves as a crucial mechanism for expanding the self-employment program, which holds major socio-economic importance and is based on best practices. While the initial phase of the project aimed to engage 22,000 beneficiaries, its highly successful execution has allowed it to scale up and cover more than 26,000 individuals.

In the next phase, the target is for an additional 30,000 beneficiaries to benefit from the project, providing them with the necessary equipment to establish their own small family businesses. The ultimate goal of this expanding initiative is to secure broader labor market access for a larger demographic while actively enhancing their professional skills and economic opportunities.

Anna Sukhova, World Bank`s Senior Social Protection Specialist, and Efşan Nas Özen, an Economist at the World Bank's Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice, expressed their views on the implementation of the project.

They discussed the progress achieved under the project as well as the targets set.