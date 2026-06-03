Argentina’s ambassador visits Azerbaijan University of Languages

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

On June 3, Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan Mariángeles Bellusci, visited the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL).

During the meeting, AUL Rector Kamal Abdulla, emphasized the upward trajectory of Azerbaijan-Argentina relations in recent years. He highlighted that alongside political and economic ties, positive developments are emerging in science, culture, and education.

"We have great respect for Argentine literature, culture, and history. One of my favorite writers is Borges, and we first learned about Argentina through his works," the rector stated. He also noted the university's longstanding cooperation with the Argentine Embassy, which provides students and teachers with valuable opportunities to connect with Argentine culture.

Ambassador Bellusci praised the strong partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, underscoring the importance of deepening ties with AUL. Recognizing the high level of knowledge and skills demonstrated by AUL students, she noted that many of the university's graduates currently work in Spanish-speaking embassies.

Expressing confidence in the future of the embassy-university partnership, the ambassador shared that an AUL student is currently completing an internship at the embassy. As part of this collaboration, an Argentine film translated by the intern was screened at the university. Emphasizing the vital role of culture in bridging nations, Ambassador Bellusci described the screening of Argentine films in the Azerbaijani language as a gratifying achievement.