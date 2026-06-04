Over 6,000 schools digitized in Kazakhstan

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan has advanced its education modernization by transferring school financing to the e-Qazyna platform, ensuring transparency and efficiency in budget allocation, Qazinform News Agency reported citing primeminister.kz.

As of today, 6,325 schools have been digitalized, including 5,443 public schools.

The system covers both state and private educational institutions participating in the Government’s education order program.

This approach expands student places, improves access to quality education, and attracts private investment into infrastructure.

Digital mechanisms introduce automated tracking of student enrollment, reduces human error in data processing and ensures objective distribution of budget resources among schools.

Since 2025, a pilot project has been running to digitize all financing procedures.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency in education funding and improve accountability.

Further digitalization is expected to boost efficiency and create new opportunities for both public and private education infrastructure.

Additionally, 96 new schools are planned to open across Kazakhstan by the end of the year.