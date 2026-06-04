The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Over 6,000 schools digitized in Kazakhstan

Over 6,000 schools digitized in Kazakhstan

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan has advanced its education modernization by transferring school financing to the e-Qazyna platform, ensuring transparency and efficiency in budget allocation, Qazinform News Agency reported citing primeminister.kz.

As of today, 6,325 schools have been digitalized, including 5,443 public schools.

The system covers both state and private educational institutions participating in the Government’s education order program.

This approach expands student places, improves access to quality education, and attracts private investment into infrastructure.

Digital mechanisms introduce automated tracking of student enrollment, reduces human error in data processing and ensures objective distribution of budget resources among schools.

Since 2025, a pilot project has been running to digitize all financing procedures.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency in education funding and improve accountability.

Further digitalization is expected to boost efficiency and create new opportunities for both public and private education infrastructure.

Additionally, 96 new schools are planned to open across Kazakhstan by the end of the year.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

China Focus: Mouse embryo experiment on China's space station sheds light on life development in space
  • 04.06.2026 [10:58]

China Focus: Mouse embryo experiment on China's space station sheds light on life development in space

Unsafe food kills 1.5 million people each year; children most at risk: WHO
  • 04.06.2026 [10:53]

Unsafe food kills 1.5 million people each year; children most at risk: WHO

Record heat-related deaths in Spain after an unusually warm May
  • 03.06.2026 [20:30]

Record heat-related deaths in Spain after an unusually warm May

Belarus, Türkiye discuss joint ventures, investment, tourism
  • 03.06.2026 [16:36]

Belarus, Türkiye discuss joint ventures, investment, tourism

Latvia calls for stronger collective defense ahead of NATO summit in Türkiye
  • 03.06.2026 [16:22]

Latvia calls for stronger collective defense ahead of NATO summit in Türkiye

Historic Triumph for Mongolia at World Rally-Raid Championship
  • 03.06.2026 [16:18]

Historic Triumph for Mongolia at World Rally-Raid Championship

Vietnam, Philippines boost defence ties after partnership upgrade
  • 03.06.2026 [16:15]

Vietnam, Philippines boost defence ties after partnership upgrade

Israel makes air quality gains but lags on recycling, new data shows
  • 03.06.2026 [16:05]

Israel makes air quality gains but lags on recycling, new data shows

International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi
  • 03.06.2026 [15:59]

International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

China Focus: Mouse embryo experiment on China's space station sheds light on life development in space

  • [10:58]

Unsafe food kills 1.5 million people each year; children most at risk: WHO

  • [10:53]

Over 6,000 schools digitized in Kazakhstan

  • [10:49]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • [10:43]

Knicks beat Spurs 105-95 to win Game 1 of NBA Finals

  • [10:39]

Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz military security officials hold meeting

  • [10:36]

Azeri Light sells for $104

  • [10:35]

Magnitude 3.9 quake hits Caspian Sea

  • [10:26]

4th National Cybersecurity Forum kicks off in Baku

  • [10:25]

Azerbaijani minister attends 114th Session of International Labour Conference in Geneva

  • 03.06.2026 [21:08]

EU considers cooperation with Azerbaijan in renewable energy as strategic priority

  • 03.06.2026 [20:45]

Record heat-related deaths in Spain after an unusually warm May

  • 03.06.2026 [20:30]

CIS State News Agencies Council holds 34th meeting in Saint Petersburg

  • 03.06.2026 [20:04]

Top stories update

  • 03.06.2026 [20:00]

Newly appointed UK ambassador to Azerbaijan presents copy of credentials to FM Bayramov

  • 03.06.2026 [19:53]

Draft document on EU–Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities preliminarily agreed

  • 03.06.2026 [19:43]

Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss expanding judicial and legal cooperation

  • 03.06.2026 [19:34]

Azerbaijani and Belarusian military lawyers hold working meeting

  • 03.06.2026 [19:24]

Warsaw hosts grand opening of Center for Turkic Culture and Heritage

  • 03.06.2026 [19:20]

Minister of Energy discusses cooperation with Deputy Ministers of Venezuela and Iran

  • 03.06.2026 [19:09]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament holds several meetings as part of IPU Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians

  • 03.06.2026 [18:58]

Argentina’s ambassador visits Azerbaijan University of Languages

  • 03.06.2026 [18:56]

History and evolution of Sikhs in Azerbaijan to be explored

  • 03.06.2026 [18:09]

Azerbaijan, Germany explore prospects for cooperation in natural gas and renewable energy

  • 03.06.2026 [18:07]

Chief Justice of Kenya visits National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan

  • 03.06.2026 [18:01]

® Transfer your loan to Birbank and get up to a 6% discount – Campaign continues

  • 03.06.2026 [17:59]

Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan–Belarus trade increased by over 11%

  • 03.06.2026 [17:35]

Baku Initiative Group, International Sikh Federation sign MoU

  • 03.06.2026 [17:30]

From Pope Leo XIV

  • 03.06.2026 [16:38]

Belarus, Türkiye discuss joint ventures, investment, tourism

  • 03.06.2026 [16:36]

Latvia calls for stronger collective defense ahead of NATO summit in Türkiye

  • 03.06.2026 [16:22]

Historic Triumph for Mongolia at World Rally-Raid Championship

  • 03.06.2026 [16:18]

Vietnam, Philippines boost defence ties after partnership upgrade

  • 03.06.2026 [16:15]

Lionel Messi wins prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports 2026

  • 03.06.2026 [16:09]

Israel makes air quality gains but lags on recycling, new data shows

  • 03.06.2026 [16:05]

Prime Minister: Industrial cooperation is a strategic growth point of collaboration between Azerbaijan and Belarus

  • 03.06.2026 [16:04]

International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

  • 03.06.2026 [15:59]

Pakistani official honored as Jiangsu University Outstanding International Alumnus 2025

  • 03.06.2026 [15:57]

China highlights development of national parks

  • 03.06.2026 [15:49]

Belarusian official highlights key priorities of cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 03.06.2026 [15:45]

Azeraluminium export revenues increase by 27%

  • 03.06.2026 [15:41]

IMF confirms Albania’s economic growth backed by a stable banking system

  • 03.06.2026 [15:38]

Indonesia, Qatar deepen defense industry ties through joint venture

  • 03.06.2026 [15:34]

Hungary ready to host Ukraine talks — prime minister

  • 03.06.2026 [15:32]

Trump says he would like to meet with Iranian supreme leader

  • 03.06.2026 [15:24]

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran reach agreement on implementation of "e-Permit" system

  • 03.06.2026 [15:18]

Portugal general strike over labour reform halts trains, flights, shuts schools

  • 03.06.2026 [15:03]

His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia: Azerbaijan plays a critical role as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

  • 03.06.2026 [14:52]

Italy's GDP to grow 0.5% in 2026 with price shock weighing on economy

  • 03.06.2026 [14:39]

Second Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum officially commences

  • 03.06.2026 [14:39]

Japan’s births and fertility decline to record lows in 2025

  • 03.06.2026 [14:34]

Minsk hosts 16th meeting of Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission

  • 03.06.2026 [14:20]

Kobakhidze: Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation holds special significance for us

  • 03.06.2026 [14:19]

Exhibition in Kazanlak to show original golden mask from Svetitsa Thracian mound

  • 03.06.2026 [14:16]

® Silk Way West Airlines expands its cooperation with dnata in Singapore

  • 03.06.2026 [13:58]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Memorandum of Understanding on statistical cooperation

  • 03.06.2026 [13:49]

Bulgarian News Agency, Uzbekistan National News Agency sign cooperation agreement

  • 03.06.2026 [13:04]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade

  • 03.06.2026 [12:57]

Azerbaijan national team advances to EMF EURO 2026 semifinals

  • 03.06.2026 [12:54]

17th International Defence Equipment and Services Exhibition, HEMUS 2026, to kick off in Plovdiv

  • 03.06.2026 [12:49]

Speaker Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia

  • 03.06.2026 [12:47]

Enhancing international energy cooperation in spotlight of Baku Energy Week

  • 03.06.2026 [12:46]

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new building of Central Bank VIDEO

  • 03.06.2026 [12:34]

Study points to new treatment strategy for prostate cancer

  • 03.06.2026 [12:32]

Top stories update

  • 03.06.2026 [12:01]

21 dead in New Delhi hotel fire

  • 03.06.2026 [11:59]

El Niño confirmed, set to fuel more extreme weather, says WMO

  • 03.06.2026 [11:59]

Bishkek hosts EU Fest 2026

  • 03.06.2026 [11:55]

15,000 convicts may be pardoned in Kazakhstan

  • 03.06.2026 [11:27]

New Microsoft quantum chip boosts qubit reliability 1,000 times

  • 03.06.2026 [11:17]

Baku hosts First International Conference on Return to Western Azerbaijan

  • 03.06.2026 [11:13]

TikTok founder surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's 2nd richest person

  • 03.06.2026 [11:09]

Baku hosts international conference on Amritsar events

  • 03.06.2026 [11:03]

Alphabet plans to raise $80 billion for AI goals, Berkshire to invest $10 billion

  • 03.06.2026 [11:00]

Oil prices rise in world markets

  • 03.06.2026 [10:58]

Gold price drops by more than $31 on global market

  • 03.06.2026 [10:57]

Alcohol linked to higher risk across multiple cancers, even below one drink daily

  • 03.06.2026 [10:54]

Experimental Molecule “Reprograms” Brain’s Defenses to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease

  • 03.06.2026 [10:53]

Azeri Light sells for $101

  • 03.06.2026 [10:33]

Kuwait temporarily closes airspace after UAV attack on airport terminal

  • 03.06.2026 [10:21]

Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian premier discuss normalization process

  • 03.06.2026 [02:02]

Senator: Azerbaijan and Armenia coming together at White House was truly a breakthrough

  • 03.06.2026 [01:38]

We would like Jackson-Vanik trade restrictions to be removed, says U.S. Secretary of State

  • 03.06.2026 [01:22]

Putin to hold meeting with world news agencies’ heads on June 4 — Kremlin

  • 03.06.2026 [00:44]

U.S. Senator: TRIPP project promises to be a boon not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for many neighboring countries

  • 03.06.2026 [00:37]

US Secretary of State: TRIPP project is the anchor of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

  • 03.06.2026 [00:13]

Rubio says Iran agreed to negotiate aspects of nuclear program

  • 02.06.2026 [23:53]

Canada keen to further enhance ties with Azerbaijan

  • 02.06.2026 [23:45]

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits several military facilities in Georgia

  • 02.06.2026 [23:21]

Event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day held in Sweden

  • 02.06.2026 [21:10]

Azerbaijan, EU review strategic energy partnership

  • 02.06.2026 [21:09]

® Azercell supports 4th National Cybersecurity Forum

  • 02.06.2026 [21:05]

SOCAR, SLB discuss optimization of production operations

  • 02.06.2026 [21:02]

31st Baku Energy Forum wraps up

  • 02.06.2026 [21:00]

SOCAR, BCG sing cooperation agreement

  • 02.06.2026 [20:49]

Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens

  • 02.06.2026 [20:39]

Top stories update

  • 02.06.2026 [20:00]

ANAMA, Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining review prospects for cooperation

  • 02.06.2026 [19:55]

Azerbaijan explores cooperation with GECF and IRENA

  • 02.06.2026 [19:53]

First Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue held at Baku Energy Week

  • 02.06.2026 [19:52]