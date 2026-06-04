Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Magnitude 3.9 quake hits Caspian Sea

4th National Cybersecurity Forum kicks off in Baku

Baku to host concert marking National Salvation Day

BTC pipeline transported about 557 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to world markets since its commissioning

"Azerbaijan Jewelry Show" exhibition opens in Baku

Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz military security officials hold meeting