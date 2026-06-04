Azerbaijani National Flag raised in Niagara Falls

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The national flag of Azerbaijan was raised in the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, to mark May 28 – Independence Day.

The ceremony, organized by the Azerbaijani House in Canada, brought together members of the Azerbaijani diaspora from Toronto, Hamilton, Cambridge, and nearby regions.

Lalin Hasanova, head of the Azerbaijan House in Canada, described the raising of the Azerbaijani flag in Niagara Falls as a proud and meaningful occasion. She expressed her gratitude to Mayor Jim Diodati, as well as City Council members Mona Patel and Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg, for their support of the initiative.