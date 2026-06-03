Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Draft document on EU–Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities preliminarily agreed

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament holds several meetings as part of IPU Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians

CIS State News Agencies Council holds 34th meeting in Saint Petersburg

Baku Initiative Group, International Sikh Federation sign MoU

From Pope Leo XIV