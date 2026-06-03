Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 3, AZERTAC
Draft document on EU–Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities preliminarily agreed
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament holds several meetings as part of IPU Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians
CIS State News Agencies Council holds 34th meeting in Saint Petersburg
Baku Initiative Group, International Sikh Federation sign MoU
From Pope Leo XIV
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Top stories update
- [20:00]
From Pope Leo XIV
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Top stories update
- [12:01]
21 dead in New Delhi hotel fire
- [11:59]
Bishkek hosts EU Fest 2026
- [11:55]
Oil prices rise in world markets
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Azeri Light sells for $101
- [10:33]
Rubio says Iran agreed to negotiate aspects of nuclear program
- 02.06.2026 [23:53]
Canada keen to further enhance ties with Azerbaijan
- 02.06.2026 [23:45]
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits several military facilities in Georgia
- 02.06.2026 [23:21]
Event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day held in Sweden
- 02.06.2026 [21:10]
Azerbaijan, EU review strategic energy partnership
- 02.06.2026 [21:09]
® Azercell supports 4th National Cybersecurity Forum
- 02.06.2026 [21:05]
SOCAR, SLB discuss optimization of production operations
- 02.06.2026 [21:02]
31st Baku Energy Forum wraps up
- 02.06.2026 [21:00]
SOCAR, BCG sing cooperation agreement
- 02.06.2026 [20:49]
Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens
- 02.06.2026 [20:39]
Top stories update
- 02.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan explores cooperation with GECF and IRENA
- 02.06.2026 [19:53]
First Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue held at Baku Energy Week
- 02.06.2026 [19:52]
Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister hails Azerbaijan’s support
- 02.06.2026 [19:19]
United States supports increased adoption of AI technologies in Azerbaijan
- 02.06.2026 [19:11]
Azerbaijan invited to attend Kazan International Electricity Forum
- 02.06.2026 [18:56]
Baku to host European Cup and European Championship billiards tournaments
- 02.06.2026 [18:53]
From Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
- 02.06.2026 [18:51]
Azerbaijani music performed at Lucerna Palace
- 02.06.2026 [18:25]
Access of Azerbaijani companies to international capital markets reviewed
- 02.06.2026 [18:11]