Chief Justice of Kenya visits National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

A Kenyan delegation led by Martha Karambu Koome, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya, visited Azerbaijan’s National Aviation Academy.

The delegation toured the academy’s modern infrastructure, scientific and academic facilities, the International Training Center, and advanced flight simulators.

The visitors also met with judges, academic staff, legal professionals, and students at the National Aviation Academy.

Addressing the meeting, Vice-Rector of the Academy Professor Adalat Samedov conveyed greetings from the academy’s Rector, Arif Pashayev, and briefed the delegation on the institution’s activities.

Chingiz Asgarov, Deputy Chief Justice of Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the National Aviation Academy and highlighted the importance of such meetings and master classes within the framework of the cooperation memorandum signed between the academy and the Supreme Court.

Martha Karambu Koome spoke about Kenya’s judicial system, ongoing judicial reforms, digitalization efforts, and the use of artificial intelligence in legal decision-making.

Sultan Hajiyev, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Kenya, highlighted bilateral relations between the two countries and the exchange of experience in the judicial and legal spheres.

The visitors thanked Rector Arif Pashayev for the excellent organization of the event, noting that the academy’s modern scientific and educational environment makes a significant contribution to the professional development of young specialists.