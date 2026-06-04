Azerbaijani Culture Days to open in Turkmenistan
Baku, June 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Culture Days will take place in the Arkadag and Ashgabat cities of Turkmenistan on June 5.
The three-day program will allow residents of both cities to experience Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, musical art, and creative traditions.
The program will feature concerts, exhibitions, and various cultural events.
The initiative aims to enhance humanitarian ties between the two brotherly countries and expand cultural dialogue.
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