AERA Board Chairman attends event organized by AHK Azerbaijan

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), participated in an event organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) as part of Baku Energy Week.

The purpose of the event was to bring together German and Azerbaijani partners to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector of both countries, promote investment opportunities, and discuss future strategic partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Samir Akhundov stated that today, the global energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation, and in this changing environment Azerbaijan is positioning itself not only as a reliable energy partner, but also as an emerging hub for green energy: “For many years, Azerbaijan has played an important role in ensuring regional and European energy security through its oil and natural gas resources. However, today our country is entering a new phase of development – the phase focused on diversification, renewable energy and decarbonization.”

He also noted that Azerbaijan possesses significant renewable energy resources.

Furthermore, Samir Akhundov highlighted the importance of developing regional green energy corridors. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is positioning itself not only as a producer of green energy, but also as an export and transit hub connecting Central Asia, the Caspian region, and Europe: “All these developments create substantial opportunities not only in renewable power generation, but also in grid technologies, energy storage systems, hydrogen technologies, smart solutions, digitalization and energy efficiency.”

Samir Akhundov also pointed out that German expertise, innovation and technology can play a very important role in supporting Azerbaijan’s energy transition objectives.

“We believe that strong international cooperation and long-term partnerships are essential for achieving sustainable growth. I am confident that cooperation between Azerbaijan and German businesses will continue to expand and create new opportunities for both sides,” he concluded.