31st Baku Energy Forum wraps up

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

As part of the 31st Baku Energy Week, the Baku Energy Forum, a key platform for strategic energy dialogue, has concluded.

The second day featured sessions on energy transformation, ESCO investment, gas markets and geopolitics, and green energy–driven regional integration.

Addressing the event, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf emphasized that Azerbaijani natural gas is among the region’s most reliable energy sources and reaffirmed the company’s focus on stable supply and regional energy security. He noted that SOCAR’s supply geography has expanded beyond Europe, Georgia, and Türkiye to include Syria.

SOCAR President added that partners currently require higher volumes of gas, but it is equally important to ensure stable and reliable supply. He noted that Azerbaijani gas remains one of the region’s most reliable energy sources, and emphasized the need to keep production plans on track to enable increased deliveries to regional partners.

In his remarks, Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, emphasized that bp continues its investments in Azerbaijan aimed at developing energy resources and increasing production. He noted that bp is investing $2.9 billion in a new fully electrified facility, describing it as one of the most complex projects in the region.

He emphasized that new technologies are being implemented to ensure safe and efficient production in complex geological conditions, adding that the integration of technology, investment, and skilled human resources is essential for the success of energy projects.

GL Group CEO Asif Zeynalov said the Caspian region is a highly promising energy hub, highlighting Azerbaijan’s world-class assets, stable investment climate, and strategic Middle Corridor location. He noted that significant untapped potential, especially in mature fields, and stressed that it can be unlocked through modern technologies, efficient management, and closer cooperation.

In his address, Pattabi Seshadri, Senior Partner & Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group, emphasized that AI is creating new opportunities to improve efficiency and optimize processes in the energy sector. He noted that the industry has long relied on advanced technologies and highlighted AI’s key role in forecasting, decision-making, and operational optimization, driving innovation and new growth opportunities.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov underlined that enhanced public–private cooperation is crucial for scaling up energy efficiency initiatives in the country. He emphasized broad stakeholder engagement, knowledge exchange, and the effective application of efficiency measures, stating that the energy transition relies on continuous and sustained collaboration.

SOCAR Vice President Babek Huseynov said the ACG field has evolved from a major oil project into a multi-dimensional energy platform combining oil and gas production. He noted the industry’s shift toward maximizing output from existing assets and highlighted the successful use of horizontal and multilateral drilling, saying these technologies improve efficiency, unlock new reserves, and support the field’s next stage of development.

The Baku Energy Forum is supported by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, with SOCAR as the General Partner. This year’s program features around 60 international speakers and includes panels, innovation and professional sessions, presentations, signing ceremonies, and B2B and B2G meetings focused on cooperation and future partnerships.