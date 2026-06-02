Kenya's Supreme Court delegation visits Garabagh

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Martha Koome, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kenya, visited the Garabagh region.

The delegation, while visiting the city of Shusha, explored the historical and architectural monuments of Azerbaijan’s cultural capital.

As part of the trip, the guests visited the Museum Mausoleum Complex of the great Azerbaijani poet and public figure Molla Panah Vagif, the Jidir Duzu plain, the Shusha Fortress, and the house-museum of the legendary composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The Kenyan delegation was informed about the rich historical and cultural heritage of the city of Shusha, the damage inflicted on the city during the occupation, and the restoration efforts carried out here after its liberation.

The guests then visited the city of Khankendi, where they familiarized themselves with the reconstruction and development projects, as well as the Khankendi Court Complex and Victory Park.

During the visit, the delegation was provided with detailed information about the large-scale reconstruction and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, the socio-economic development of the region, and the measures taken to return the citizens to their native lands.

The guests hailed their visit to Garabagh, sharing their positive impressions of the development processes they observed in the region.

The Kenyan delegation was accompanied by Sultan Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya.