SOCAR President meets with KazMunayGas Chairman

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 1, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Kazakh National Company KazMunayGas (KMG).

The sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the energy sector have continued to develop successfully.

They also hailed the cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas.

Noting that the project to transport Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan is progressing successfully, the parties reviewed the ongoing efforts in this regard.

The officials also exchanged views on joint investment opportunities in third countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.