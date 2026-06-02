SOCAR, ExxonMobil Corporation review partnership opportunities

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with John Ardill, Vice President of ExxonMobil Corporation on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

During the meeting, it was noted that the long-standing partnership between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation in the energy sector continues to develop successfully. The commencement of first free natural gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block was highlighted as a historic milestone.

The parties also reviewed the progress made under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the companies last year and discussed other issues of mutual interest.