Prague hosts concert marking Azerbaijan's Independence Day

Prague, May 31, AZERTAC

A concert program celebrating May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan was held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Organized by the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and the "Land of Fire" society, the event was attended by Azerbaijani People's Artists - composers Faig Sujaddinov and Alikhan Samadov, Honored Artists Shola Safaraliyeva, Kamran Karimov and Elnur Mikayilov, "Simurg" Mugham Ensemble, a mugham performer, singer Miralam Miralamov, as well as violinist Janel Najafli, the recipient of the “Orpheus – Person of the Year 2020” award in the Czech Republic.

The event also brought together employees of the embassies of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, as well as political and cultural figures, guests of Prague and friends of Azerbaijan.

The concert program, highlighting Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage and cultural values, was met with great interest and sympathy by the audience. The profound depth of Azerbaijani culture, the uniqueness of traditional mugham art, and the high-level presentation of national performing arts left a lasting impression on all the guests.

Vugar Seyidov