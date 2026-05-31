First U.S.-Azerbaijan–Economic Dialogue to be held at Baku Energy Week

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

On June 2, the first U.S.-Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue, jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the U.S. Department of State, will convene on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week in accordance with the U.S.-Azerbaijan Charter on Strategic Partnership.

The event aims to advance cooperation on regional connectivity, trade, industry, transit, energy security, investment, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

The U.S. and Azerbaijani business communities will also participate in a special session of the Dialogue, which will feature the signing of several cooperation documents and commercial deals.