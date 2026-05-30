Pentagon official: We consider Azerbaijan a geostrategic partner

Washington, May 30, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is located in a very complex part of the world. Notably, the country maintains strong relations with both Türkiye and Israel. For all these reasons, we consider Azerbaijan a geostrategic partner,” said Andrew Loomis, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, at a reception marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day.

He noted that this is one of the reasons why the United States and Azerbaijan signed the Charter on Strategic Partnership. According to the Pentagon official, cooperation in the defense sphere is not new and carries historical significance.

“For more than 20 years, Azerbaijan has stood alongside the United States. Azerbaijan was one of the last countries to leave Afghanistan. We are pleased with Azerbaijan’s participation in professional military education programs as well as regional military exercises. The relationships established between our servicemen contribute to the further strengthening of these ties.

We are building a solid foundation for stability, and we look forward to continuing this cooperation and friendship. I am fully confident that our exceptional partnership will grow even stronger in the years ahead,” he added.

Malahat Najafova