780 arrested in France as Champions League celebrations turn violent

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

French police have arrested 780 people after a football victory celebration turned into violence on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The French capital was swept by celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to retain its title in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest, Hungary, but the festivities were marked by incidents of violence and clashes with police.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Nunez described the situation as "generally under control." He said 780 arrests had been made across France, 30 percent more than during the same event last year. A total of 457 people were taken into custody following the arrests.

On the sidelines of the celebrations, a 24-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a scooter accident while a 17-year-old remained in a coma and in critical condition after being attacked during a knife fight on Saturday night, Nunez said.

French daily Le Figaro reported that nearly 6,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed in Paris on Sunday afternoon to secure celebrations welcoming the return of PSG players.

The PSG team is expected to arrive in Paris around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) before heading to the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower to celebrate the victory, which is estimated to be joined by around 100,000 people at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, according to Le Figaro.