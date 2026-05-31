Trump names US Ambassador to Türkiye Barrack as special presidential envoy to Syria, Iraq

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Türkiye, would also serve as special presidential envoy to both Syria and Iraq, Anadolu Agency reported citing US President Donald Trump.

Trump said Washington deepens its strategic engagement with Syria and Iraq. "Our relationship with them continues to grow," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," Trump said, praising Barrack's performance and expressing appreciation for his "continued willingness" to serve.

Barrack, a longtime Trump ally, was confirmed as ambassador to Türkiye in 2025.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday Barrack will maintain a central diplomatic role managing policy for Syria and Iraq following the expiration of his formal mandate as special envoy to Syria. He later said on Saturday said that Barrack will remain “a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq.”

Syria is undergoing a post-Assad transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in late 2024, while Iraq continues to navigate complex relations with both Washington amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.