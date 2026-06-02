Azerbaijan invited to attend Kazan International Electricity Forum

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation led by Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

The sides commended economic and energy cooperation with Tatarstan and discussed the further development of energy ties, new technologies, and Tatarstan’s experience in energy equipment production.

Detailed information was shared on the current state and planned projects of Tatarstan’s power system, with notable progress reported in the localization of new technologies under industrial and energy modernization efforts.

During the discussions, Azerbaijan was invited to attend next year’s Kazan International Electricity Forum with a broad delegation. It was noted that the forum is regarded as a major platform for enhancing energy cooperation among CIS countries, covering issues such as energy system modernization and high-voltage technologies.