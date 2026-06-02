Access of Azerbaijani companies to international capital markets reviewed

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Azer Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, met with David Reed, UK Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

The discussions focused primarily on diversifying Azerbaijan’s economy, cooperation opportunities in the liberated territories, expanding partnership in the non-oil sector, and promoting investment activity.

The parties also discussed opportunities for Azerbaijani companies to access international capital markets.

The meeting further focused on prospects for local companies listed on both the Baku Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, the development of capital markets, and the expansion of financial cooperation.