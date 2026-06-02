® Innovative training for media by AccessBank and Neurotime: “Artificial Intelligence and Next-Generation Journalism”

AccessBank, together with Neurotime—a company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions—organized a training session titled “Artificial Intelligence and Next-Generation Journalism” for representatives of leading media organizations.

The training aimed to enhance participants’ knowledge and skills on the opportunities created by AI technologies in a rapidly transforming media landscape, fact-checking methods, and the ethical and responsible use of AI in journalism.

During the sessions, the use of AI in corporate communications was also discussed. Delivered in an interactive, hands-on format, the training enabled participants to work with real cases and complete practical exercises on engaging with official sources in crisis situations, verifying the reliability of information, and interpreting data accurately. Participants were introduced to professional best practices for using modern AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity, and received detailed guidance on prompt engineering techniques for writing effective queries.

At the end of the event, an interactive knowledge quiz was held among participants. Certificates were awarded to all media representatives who successfully completed the training program.

It was emphasized that while AI is an effective tool that supports journalists’ work, the role of the journalist remains essential in verifying accuracy, providing proper context, and upholding public responsibility. In this regard, the principle “AI is an assistant, not an author” was highlighted.

AccessBank will continue to implement initiatives that encourage the adoption of innovative technologies.

AccessBank, as a leader in the microfinance sector in Azerbaijan, has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. Among the Bank’s shareholders are the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 39 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 25 in the regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for customers. For additional information about our branches, you can click here.

For more information on the services provided by AccessBank, call 151 or visit the website at www.accessbank.az. You can also follow the bank's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

AccessBank CJSC operates under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's Head Office is located at 3 Tbilisi Avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city.