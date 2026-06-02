Ankara to discuss Kars and Western Azerbaijan clothing traditions

Ankara, June 2, AZERTAC

A conference and exhibition on the traditional clothing culture of Kars and Western Azerbaijan through the prism of their shared heritage will be held at Ankara University on June 4.

The event, dedicated to the traditional clothing cultures of the peoples of Eastern Anatolia and Western Azerbaijan, is being organized with the support of the Faculty of Arts of Ankara University and the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The event will bring together Ankara University officials, diplomats, members of parliament, representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community, scientists, and specialists.

Conference participants will discuss national clothing traditions as an expression of the shared cultural heritage and identity of the two fraternal peoples.

Ramin Abdullayev