Azerbaijani delegation visits Victory Square in Minsk

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov visited the Victory Square in Minsk. The delegation is visiting Belarus to attend the 16th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The Deputy PM and members of the delegation revered the memory of the heroes who gave their lives for the victory over fascism during the World War II and laid a wreath at the monument.

The delegation then laid flowers at the Eternal Flame monument and observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims.