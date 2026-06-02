National Assembly Chair Dotsova highlights importance of predictable business environment

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Speaking at the opening of the second day of the Green Transition Forum 6.0 at the Sofia Event Center on Tuesday, National Assembly Chair Michaela Dotsova said that, in her role, she understands how important is for businesses to have a predictable state. She added that efforts would be made during the legislative process to ensure that all stakeholders are heard and that decision-making remains transparent, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Dotsova said that creating a more favourable administrative environment for small and medium-sized enterprises is among the priorities set out in the government's programme.

She stressed that administrative burdens must be reduced, arguing that different sectors and industries operate under different regulatory frameworks and that compliance costs often weigh more heavily on smaller businesses. For small and medium-sized enterprises, she said, regulation itself frequently becomes an administrative burden.

According to Dotsova, policymakers must take into account the needs, obstacles, and challenges faced by businesses when shaping the rules under which the economy operates. She emphasized that there can be no strong state without a strong business sector.

She also praised the Green Transition Forum as a platform for substantive discussions where practical solutions are developed.

Dotsova argued that the world is on the threshold of a new industrial revolution that will reshape economic activity according to new rules. She pointed to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, which she said will intensify competition among regions seeking to attract data-transfer infrastructure and large-scale data-processing facilities.

The National Assembly Chair further said that the European Union, its member states, and Bulgaria in particular must remain sufficiently flexible to respond to situations such as the current one, where military conflicts contribute to rising oil prices and, consequently, higher electricity costs. In her view, regulatory frameworks should provide businesses with the breathing space needed to adapt to changing circumstances and secure more sustainable long-term development.

She concluded by saying that many issues that initially appear divided are ultimately interconnected. Innovative solutions, she argued, should be used to support heavy industry and energy-intensive sectors, enabling society as a whole to overcome difficult periods together.

The sixth edition of the Green Transition Forum is being held in Sofia from June 1 to 5 under the motto “Europe’s Next Chapter – Competitive. Innovative. Secure”.

The 2026 edition focuses on Europe’s new strategic agenda and examines how the European Union can translate its long-term priorities into concrete action through stronger competitiveness, faster innovation, and enhanced security in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

The forum is organized by Dir.bg in cooperation with the Bulgarian-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry. BTA is a media partner of the event.