Death toll rises to 17 in under-construction building collapse in N. Philippines

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

The death toll has risen to 17 in the May 24 collapse of a building under construction in Angeles City, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, with three people still missing and 27 others rescued, Xinhua reported citing the local media on Tuesday.

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment said there were possible violations of occupational safety and health standards at the construction site.

Rescue work and investigation are still underway.