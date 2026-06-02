4 injured in bear attacks in northeast Japan, all conscious

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Four people were attacked and injured by a bear in northeastern Japan's Fukushima City on Tuesday, with all sent to the hospital and conscious, local media reported. At around 6:30 a.m. local time, a steel manufacturing company in the city of Fukushima made an emergency call, reporting that a bear had attacked two male employees, one in his 20s and the other in his 60s, Kyodo News reported, citing the local police and fire department.

The bear then escaped into a neighboring residential area, where it attacked a woman in her 80s at a house and a man in his 60s at a different office building, the report said.

Police said there have been bear sightings in the neighborhood since last week.

The bear is believed to still be in the area. Police officers are considering declaring an emergency to allow the animal to be shot.