Festive event on International Children's Day held at Baku Zoo

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, the Baku Zoo hosted its traditional festive event, "The Future Belongs to Children," in celebration of June 1 - International Children's Day.

The event, organized with the support of the Baku Landscaping Service, welcomed more than 250 children from orphanages No. 1, 2, and 3, alongside attendees from various kindergartens and child development centers.

The event featured a vibrant blend of entertainment and education, with interactive games and competitions across the zoo captivating the children. Magicians and beloved cartoon characters added a whimsical touch to the festivities.

The celebration also provided a platform for creative expression, with children joining hands-on masterclasses such as drawing, plaster figure painting, and decorating eco-bags.

Environmental education was also among the key component of the event's program.

During their visit, the young guests closely acquainted themselves with various animal species at the Zoo, while guides provided detailed information to the children about the animals' lifestyles, habitats, and feeding habits, tailored to their age.

Moreover, the IDEA Animal Care Center also set up a dedicated shelter corner, where organizers taught the children the importance of protecting stray animals, fostering a deeper sense of empathy and responsibility toward all living creatures.