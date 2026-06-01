Azerbaijan-Egypt energy partnership elevated to new level

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, met with Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Forum.

During the meeting, the importance of mutual visits by the heads of state and the agreements reached in advancing bilateral relations was emphasized. It was noted that Azerbaijan's energy cooperation with Egypt has reached a new stage in recent years. In this context, the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the fields of electricity and renewable energy signed between the relevant ministries of the two countries, as well as the Framework Agreement, covering cooperation in the trade of crude oil, petroleum products and LNG, as well as activities related to hydrocarbon production, exploration, refining and human capital development signed in March this year between SOCAR and EGPC was highlighted. It was noted that since 2023, SOCAR Trading has supplied more than 1.3 million tons of LNG to Egypt.

The meeting also reviewed opportunities for cooperation on a 200 MW solar power plant project within the framework of bilateral cooperation in the fields of electricity and renewable energy.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.