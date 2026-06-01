Gold prices fall, silver rises on global markets

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Baku Energy Forum kicks off
- [15:28]
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Oil prices rise in world markets
- [11:36]
780 arrested in France as Champions League celebrations turn violent
- 31.05.2026 [20:40]
Top stories update
- 31.05.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijani culture promoted at International Family Day in China
- 31.05.2026 [18:51]
Prague hosts concert marking Azerbaijan's Independence Day
- 31.05.2026 [17:35]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Swedish city of Gothenburg
- 31.05.2026 [17:23]
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
- 31.05.2026 [16:19]
First U.S.-Azerbaijan–Economic Dialogue to be held at Baku Energy Week
- 31.05.2026 [16:05]
The most convenient way to declare customs parcels: “SİMA İmza”
- 31.05.2026 [14:44]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Los Angeles
- 31.05.2026 [14:27]
Top stories update
- 31.05.2026 [12:00]
Ebola spread in DR Congo 'deeply alarming', MSF warns
- 31.05.2026 [11:06]
Hundreds arrested in France after wild Champions League celebrations
- 31.05.2026 [10:59]
NASA says meteor explosion caused loud boom heard across New England
- 31.05.2026 [10:48]
Top stories update
- 30.05.2026 [20:00]
Shenzhou-21 astronauts arrive in Beijing
- 30.05.2026 [18:53]
Azerbaijan beat France 3-2 at EMF EURO 2026
- 30.05.2026 [18:31]
Pentagon official: We consider Azerbaijan a geostrategic partner
- 30.05.2026 [14:31]
Top stories update
- 30.05.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked at UN Headquarters
- 30.05.2026 [11:25]
To His Excellency Mr. Zoran Milanović, President of the Republic of Croatia
- 30.05.2026 [11:01]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Brussels
- 29.05.2026 [23:23]
Mexico hosts solemn concert marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
- 29.05.2026 [20:34]
Top stories update
- 29.05.2026 [20:00]
Romania shuts down Russian Consulate General in Constanta — president
- 29.05.2026 [19:15]
Azerbaijan Tourism Board opens office in Beijing
- 29.05.2026 [19:13]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day in spotlight of Jordanian media
- 29.05.2026 [18:46]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Malaysia
- 29.05.2026 [17:36]
Romania summons Russian envoy after drone crashes into apartment building
- 29.05.2026 [15:48]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Bratislava
- 29.05.2026 [15:36]
Baku Seaside boulevard to host classic and modern supercar festival
- 29.05.2026 [14:33]
Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits Lithuania
- 29.05.2026 [12:42]
From Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives
- 29.05.2026 [12:25]
Madrid’s iconic Cibeles Fountain illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
- 29.05.2026 [12:24]
Azerbaijani oil price sells for $100
- 29.05.2026 [11:32]