Azerbaijan to host next International Astronomical Silk Road Conference

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

An international scientific conference entitled "14th Silk Road Meeting and 2nd Meeting of the Silk Road Astronomy Research and Education Alliance" was held at the New Uzbekistan University in Tashkent.

Azerbaijan was represented at the international event, which brought together more than 150 renowned scientists and specialists from 33 countries, by Namig Jalilov, Director General of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasreddin Tusi of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The five-day conference focused on the current problems of astronomy and astrophysics, prospects for the development of astronomical science in the region, opportunities for international cooperation, joint research projects and scientific integration.

The conference culminated in adoption of unanimous vote of scientists from 33 countries to hold the next Silk Road International Scientific Conference in Azerbaijan.