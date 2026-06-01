President Ilham Aliyev thanked Donald Trump for memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of Freedom Support Act

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the memorandum on the extension of the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

AZERTAC presents the post:

“Dear President Donald Trump,

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for sending me, as a commemorative gift, the memorandum on the extension of the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, accompanied by your personal inscription and kind words. I greatly appreciate this thoughtful gesture and hold it in the highest regard.”