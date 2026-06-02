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Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 2, the Baku Court of Appeal commenced its preliminary hearing on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia – Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. These individuals had been convicted by the Baku Military Court for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other offenses.

During the court session held at the Baku Court of Appeal under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov, with the participation of Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva (reserve judge Ali Mammadov), each person subject to the appellate criminal proceedings was provided with an interpreter in the languages they know—Armenian and Russian—as well as defense attorneys to ensure their right to defense.

The court session was attended by representatives of the victims, prosecutors upholding the state prosecution – Abbas Abbasli, head of the State Prosecution Support Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, and Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova, prosecutors of the same department.

The convicts said they had no objections to the court's composition, the interpreters, the prosecution, or the prosecutors upholding the state prosecution.

The convicts were explained their procedural rights and obligations under criminal procedural legislation. David Babayan noted that he and the other defendants supported the appeals filed by their defense attorneys.

The presiding judge stated that after reviewing the appellants' arguments regarding the appeals, the raised motions would be deliberated during the subsequent stage of the proceedings, pursuant to criminal procedural legislation.

The convicts submitted motions requesting clarification on the appeal, the examination of witnesses, and the presence of a representative from the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan at the hearing.

Sevinj Gasimova, Prosecutor upholding the state prosecution, addressed the motions, noting that the Ombudsman’s representative is not a party to the proceedings. Noting that while the representative may attend the open court session as a public observer, the prosecutor clarified that under current legislation, the Ombudsman's mandate is limited to inspecting detention conditions in penitentiary facilities and taking on-site preventive measures.

The prosecutor also mentioned that enough witnesses had already been examined during the preliminary investigation and initial trial, where they reaffirmed their previous statements. He also recalled that under current legislation, for new evidence to be admissible in the appeal phase, the defense must provide justification as to why it could not be presented to the court of first instance.

It was stated that when the motion to call new witnesses was filed, the defense failed to provide the required identifying information for those individuals.

Furthermore, the prosecution emphasized that collecting unnecessary evidence should not serve to delay or prolong the trial.

Consequently, the prosecutor upholding the state prosecution requested that the court deny the motions to avoid any undue delay of the proceedings.

Representatives of the victims also concurred with the public prosecutor's position.

The court also stated that one of the motions requested electronic access to the trial transcripts and case materials. It was mentioned that no restrictions exist, and any party to the proceedings may apply to review these documents.

Afterwards, the court retired for deliberation.

Following the deliberation, the adopted decisions were announced, noting that the defense's motions were granted in part.

The court announced that the appellate review is scheduled for June 9.

According to the verdict of the Baku Military Court dated February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years, Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, Davit Allahverdyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years, and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Gazaryan to 15 years of imprisonment.

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