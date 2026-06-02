Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister hails Azerbaijan’s support

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Denys Shmyhal, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine to discuss Azerbaijan–Ukraine relations. The sides highlighted the long history of friendly ties and noted the expansion of cooperation through the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in energy, economic, and other areas.

The meeting also highlighted humanitarian cooperation and Azerbaijan’s support for Ukraine, which was highly appreciated by the Ukrainian side. Discussions covered energy security and the expansion of bilateral energy cooperation, with agreement on the possible establishment of working groups.