Azerbaijan explores cooperation with GECF and IRENA

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

As part of Baku Energy Week, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Philip Mshelbila, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

During the meeting with GECF Secretary General Philip Mshelbila, discussions focused on global gas market trends, the growing role of natural gas amid rising electricity demand, energy security, and the energy transition, as well as strengthening cooperation and Azerbaijan’s participation in the upcoming GECF summit.

At the meeting with IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera, the parties praised existing cooperation and highlighted the expansion of renewable energy initiatives and the importance of ongoing projects in advancing the energy transition and the green energy agenda. The discussions also covered financing opportunities for green energy projects, with a focus on enhanced cooperation with international financial institutions, regional integration, grid development, energy storage, and interconnector expansion in the renewable energy sector.