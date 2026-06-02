Pakistan, Kazakhstan to expand ties in technical, vocational education: Wajiha Qamar

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, met Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin, at the Embassy of Kazakhstan and discussed avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the education sector, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on strengthening educational ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, with a particular focus on technical and vocational education, skill development initiatives, scholarship opportunities, and the exchange of skilled workforce.

Wajiha Qamar emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration in higher education, research, and professional training programs to equip youth with modern skills and improve employment prospects.

She highlighted the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international partnerships aimed at enhancing educational standards and creating new opportunities for students and professionals.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in deepening cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of education and human resource development.

He expressed willingness to explore joint initiatives, including scholarship programs, technical training exchanges, and capacity-building opportunities for students and skilled workers from both countries.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms for facilitating institutional linkages between educational organizations of the two countries and promoting mutual learning through academic and professional exchanges.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), Syeda Hajra Suhail, Secretary PEEF, Murad Shuaib, and Principal Staff Officer to the Minister of State, Syed Bilal Ahmad, were also present during the meeting.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement and work closely towards translating the discussed initiatives into practical cooperation for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Kazakhstan.