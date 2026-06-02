Measles cases in Bulgaria at 341 by end-May

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Measles cases reached 341 across seven regions of Bulgaria by the end of May, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Vratsa reported the highest number of infections, with 188 cases, followed by Pleven with 93 and Lovech with 36, Montana with 13, Sofia City with seven, Varna with three, and Sofia Region with one, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Of the total number of measles cases, 281 are children. A total of 177 of those infected have not received a measles vaccine. The immunization status of 30 patients is unknown. The remainder have documented immunization.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in this country, 37,893 vaccines against measles, mumps and rubella have been administered.

The first measles cases for this year were reported in March. In Bulgaria, measles immunization is mandatory, with the vaccine administered after 13 months of age and again at 12 years of age.