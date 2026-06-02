Kyrgyzstan to launch scientific and rehabilitation center for wild animals

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

The construction of the modern Ak Ilbirs scientific and rehabilitation center is in full swing on the territory of Issyk-Kul State Nature Reserve. The total area of the center covers an area of about 1,600 square meters, according to Kabar.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, the complex includes a scientific and research laboratory, administrative and veterinary blocks, as well as a special rehabilitation center for wild animals.

Construction work is planned to be completed by the end of August this year. This center will be the first specialized complex in Central Asia that will combine scientific research, emergency veterinary care, and rehabilitation of rare and endangered species.

In addition, it became known that work is underway to equip the center with modern laboratory equipment. In cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences, specialized departments of the ministry, and veterinary services, a special technical task has been prepared and list of necessary equipment has been determined for conducting environmental monitoring, veterinary diagnostics, genetic research, as well as scientific support for biodiversity conservation programs.