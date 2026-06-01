Death toll rises to 5 in Hanwha Aerospace explosion

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Five people were killed Monday while two others were injured following an explosion at a Hanwha Aerospace factory in the central city of Daejeon, Yonhap reported citing officials.

Fire authorities received a report of the explosion at the defense company's factory at 10:59 a.m., mobilizing some 100 personnel to put out a blaze at the site, according to the fire and police officials.

The explosion left five people dead and two people hurt -- one with full-body burns and the other with minor injuries. The late victims were all found dead at the site.

The explosion is suspected to have occurred as workers at the site were conducting explosive-related cleaning work.

Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze at 1:07 p.m., with authorities planning to investigate the exact cause of the blaze.

It marked the latest deadly explosion at the company facility, which develops large propulsion engines and tactical surface-to-surface weapon systems.

In 2018, an explosion at the factory killed five people. It was hit by another explosion the following year, which left three workers dead.