Kyrgyzstan, Belarus jointly develop free economic zones

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Kyrgyzstan and Belarus signed a number of documents on expanding cooperation in attracting investment, creating joint ventures and developing industrial cooperation, as well as on exchanging experience in managing free economic zones, Kabar reported citing the National Investment Agency.

According to the agency, the signing took place in Cholpon-Ata as part of the 5th Forum of regional leaders of SCO Member States between the Main Administration of the Naryn Free Economic Zone and the Administration of the Brest Free Economic Zone (Belarus).

The parties expressed confidence that this agreement will contribute to strengthening investment and trade-economic ties, implementing new joint projects, and developing a mutually beneficial long-term partnership.