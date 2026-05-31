Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Swedish city of Gothenburg

Stockholm, May 31, AZERTAC

An event dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan was held in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, organized by the Azerbaijan Garabagh Center, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Ulviyya Najafova, Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Sweden for Gothenburg and Head of the Azerbaijan Garabagh Center, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day. She highlighted the importance of Azerbaijani statehood, the role of Azerbaijanis living abroad in protecting and promoting the national values.

Eldar Garadaghli, an Azerbaijani citizen originally from South Azerbaijan, also congratulated the participants on Independence Day. He emphasized the historical importance of Azerbaijan's independence for its people, while sharing a powerful message of unity and solidarity.

The event, held outdoors in the heart of the city center, drew great interest from both local residents and foreign guests. As part of the program, attendees were informed about the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the country's statehood traditions and the significance of May 28 - Independence Day, with informative brochures in Swedish distributed among them.

The artistic part of the event featured traditional performances by the “Khari Bulbul” dance group, alongside local children reciting moving poetry dedicated to Azerbaijan and national values, which were met with great interest and applause by the participants.

Participants also viewed an exhibition stand displaying national symbols, cultural publications, and promotional materials highlighting the country's rich heritage.

Nargiz Jafarli