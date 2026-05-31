Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Los Angeles

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

A reception dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was held at the Wende Museum in Los Angeles.

According to Consulate General of Azerbaijan, more than 250 guests attended the event, including local public officials, representatives of federal institutions, consuls general of various countries, representatives of the academic and cultural sectors, media representatives, members of the Azerbaijani community, as well as representatives of different ethnic and religious communities.

The event began with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States by the young and talented musician Nail Gurbanov.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Vugar Gurbanov, highlighted the historical significance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, emphasizing its special place in the nation’s history as the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

The Consul General noted that although Azerbaijan faced serious political and economic challenges after restoring its independence in 1991, stability was ensured and the foundations for sustainable development were laid thanks to the far-sighted policies implemented under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In his speech, Vugar Gurbanov also highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in recent years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, including major development projects and the country’s growing international standing. He stressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to a regional agenda of peace and cooperation and noted the consistent steps being taken in this direction.

The mayors of Culver City and Inglewood, who also addressed the audience, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day and presented the Consulate General with special proclamations issued in honor of the occasion.

As part of the celebration, an exhibition featuring works by renowned artist Nazim Hajiyev was displayed. Guests were also introduced to exhibits reflecting Azerbaijan’s culture and national heritage, including examples of traditional national attire.

The musical program featured performances of Azerbaijani folk songs by Emin Karimi, Bahman Mirzazada, and Anar Allahverdiyev. The program was further enriched by performances from a children’s Azerbaijani dance ensemble, rhythmic musical numbers presented by the “Voice of Fire” group, and traditional dances performed by Anar Allahverdiyev and Laman Musayeva.

Throughout the event, guests had the opportunity to enjoy samples of Azerbaijani cuisine and traditional sweets. The reception dedicated to Independence Day was met with great interest and appreciation by attendees.