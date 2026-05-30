Azerbaijan beat France 3-2 at EMF EURO 2026
Baku, May 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan secured a 3-2 victory over France in their third Group F match at the European Minifootball Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.
The goals for Azerbaijan were scored by Jafar Jafarov, Elvin Alizade, and Ramiz Chovdarov.
Azerbaijan previously defeated Austria 1-0 and Italy 3-0 in the group stage. With this result, the Azerbaijani minifootball team increased its tally to nine points and finished top of the group.
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