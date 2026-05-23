Azerbaijani wrestlers secure gold and silver at U-15 European Championship
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Elvin Najafzade (85 kg) has captured the European title after staging a dramatic comeback victory in the finals of the U-15 European Championship in Samokov, Bulgaria.
Trailing 1–4 against Russia's Ibragim Magomedov in a highly intense match, Najafzade displayed incredible determination in the final seconds of the bout to score consecutive points and lock in a thrilling 5–4 victory.
In the girls' division, Gulay Khasmammadova (36 kg) secured a silver medal for Azerbaijan. Facing Russia's Yelizaveta Kirillova in her decisive final match, Khasmammadova missed out on the top spot after a defeat by fall.
These latest podium finishes bring Azerbaijan’s total medal haul at the tournament to six, consisting of four gold, one silver, and one bronze medal as the European Championship draws to a close.
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