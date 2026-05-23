108-Year history of Azerbaijani statehood celebrated in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg, May 23, AZERTAC

An official reception has been organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Saint Petersburg to mark May 28 — the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the official part of the event, Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev and Acting Consul General in Saint Petersburg Anar Yusifzade spoke about the traditions of statehood founded 108 years ago by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan's international prestige, its modern model of sustainable development, and its contributions to regional peace and security.

In their speeches, speakers noted that special importance is attached to cooperation between Saint Petersburg and Azerbaijan across all fields. They highlighted the high-level friendship, mutual respect, trust, and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The event featured a concert program with performances by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and opera singer Elnara Mammadova; Azerbaijani State Television and Azerbaijan Mugham Center soloist, khananda Miralam Miralamov; vocalist Ayna Karimova; opera performer Teymur Kazimov; and the "Khazar" Azerbaijani Folk Dance Ensemble. The priceless examples of national music performed by the artists were met with roaring applause from the guests.

During the event, an official banquet featuring traditional dishes of Azerbaijani national cuisine was hosted for the attendees.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent