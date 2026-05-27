Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, May 27, AZERTAC
- Foreign Minister Bayramov briefs UN Secretary-General on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
- First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha
- Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
- Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran
- Court hearing begins on the appeal of Armenian citizens
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Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
- 26.05.2026 [22:25]
Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran
- 26.05.2026 [21:06]
Court hearing begins on the appeal of Armenian citizens
- 26.05.2026 [20:56]
German dependence on China increases for key goods like solar panels
- 26.05.2026 [20:08]
Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani Flag
- 26.05.2026 [20:08]
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk
- 26.05.2026 [20:04]
Top stories update
- 26.05.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in textile sector
- 26.05.2026 [19:56]
From Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
- 26.05.2026 [19:55]
From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria
- 26.05.2026 [19:54]
From Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia
- 26.05.2026 [19:53]
From Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia
- 26.05.2026 [19:52]
From Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation
- 26.05.2026 [19:23]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 26.05.2026 [19:22]
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran
- 26.05.2026 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Vietnam
- 26.05.2026 [19:13]
Film ‘Generational Memory’ receives awards at international film festivals
- 26.05.2026 [18:37]
From Felipe VI, King of Spain
- 26.05.2026 [18:35]
Chair’s Summary of the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda
- 26.05.2026 [18:15]
From Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic
- 26.05.2026 [18:13]
From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia
- 26.05.2026 [18:03]
From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
- 26.05.2026 [18:00]
From Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel
- 26.05.2026 [17:48]
Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Minsk
- 26.05.2026 [17:38]
® ABB Bank has launched its third bond issuance!
- 26.05.2026 [17:35]
Tajik President unveils a series of international water initiatives
- 26.05.2026 [17:27]
Official banquet marking Azerbaijan`s Independence Day held in Jakarta
- 26.05.2026 [16:53]
Ambassador: Russia–Azerbaijan economic cooperation continues to strengthen
- 26.05.2026 [16:52]
Azerbaijan's Independence Day marked in Pakistan
- 26.05.2026 [16:47]
Azerbaijan’s export to Türkiye exceeds $1 billion
- 26.05.2026 [16:40]
From Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany
- 26.05.2026 [16:38]
AZAL shares essential baggage tips for a comfortable travel experience
- 26.05.2026 [16:29]
Millions allocated to restore farm land damaged during war
- 26.05.2026 [16:29]
29 more residents relocated to Khojaly district receive house keys
- 26.05.2026 [16:17]
From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- 26.05.2026 [15:56]
Official reception in Algeria marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
- 26.05.2026 [15:37]
Sofia introduces new metro trains, plans more stations
- 26.05.2026 [15:17]
Great Pyramid’s design helps it withstand earthquakes: Study
- 26.05.2026 [14:57]
Azerbaijani national music takes center stage in Rome
- 26.05.2026 [14:37]
® SİMA Digital Signature in Birbank!
- 26.05.2026 [14:26]
AERA, Clean Energy Centre for ECO Region discuss cooperation opportunities
- 26.05.2026 [14:24]
Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for Hajj pilgrimage
- 26.05.2026 [14:22]
From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
- 26.05.2026 [13:56]
Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by more than 15 percent
- 26.05.2026 [13:07]
Gold and silver prices rise on global markets
- 26.05.2026 [12:41]
Global media outlets continue to widely cover WUF13 hosted by Baku
- 26.05.2026 [12:37]
S. Korea aims for first nuclear submarine by mid-2030s
- 26.05.2026 [12:34]
Beijing hosts event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
- 26.05.2026 [12:29]
Passenger train arrives in Tbilisi from Baku after six-year break
- 26.05.2026 [12:14]
Top stories update
- 26.05.2026 [12:00]
From Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic
- 26.05.2026 [11:49]
® Bank ABB’s Ganja branch starts serving customers in its renovated building
- 26.05.2026 [11:22]
From His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia
- 26.05.2026 [11:11]
Jordanian media highlights WUF13 hosted by Baku
- 26.05.2026 [11:11]
To His Excellency Mr. Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia
- 26.05.2026 [11:06]
Azerbaijan Army holds military pentathlon championship
- 26.05.2026 [10:39]
Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
- 26.05.2026 [10:36]
Baku launches trial on Armenian citizens’ appeal
- 26.05.2026 [10:31]
Beet juice lowers blood pressure in older adults in just 2 weeks
- 26.05.2026 [05:12]